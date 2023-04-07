Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus faces spell on the sidelines with hamstring injury

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is set to be out of action for two to three weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury during Ajax's Dutch Cup semifinal win against Feyenoord.

The 22-year-old was substituted during the match, which secured Ajax's place in the finals.

Kudus will miss several games in the Dutch league, including fixtures against Fortuna Sittard, FC Emmen and PSV Eindhoven.

However, he could return to the field in time for the Cup final against PSV Eindhoven on April 30th, 2023.

This injury is a major setback for Ajax, who are keen to defend their league title. Feyenoord currently lead the champions with eight points.

Kudus has been in impressive form for Ajax this season, having scored 18 goals and provided 5 assists in all competitions.