Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus included in IFFHS Men's CAF team of 2022

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been named to the IFFHS Men's CAF Team of 2022 in recognition of his outstanding performances.

The Ajax man is the only Ghanaian on the list of stars who excelled for both club and country in the past year.

While the majority of the players played in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Mohammed Salah, whose country failed to make the tournament, was also included on the list.

Morocco have the highest number, which is unsurprising given their excellent and historic performance in Qatar, as they became the first African side to reach the last four.

Mohammed Kudus' selection to the team of the year is a significant honour for a talented midfielder who consistently shines on the field.

Below is the IFFHS Men's CAF team of 2022:

Yassine Bounou (GK)

Achraf Hakimi

Romain Saiss

Kalidou Koulibaly

Ali Maaloul

Sofyan Amrabat

Azzedine Ounahi

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Salah

Vincent Aboubakar

Sadio Mane