Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus included in World Cup breakout stars XI

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus performed admirably in his World Cup debut, earning him a spot in the breakout stars XI.

The Ajax and Ghana midfielder impressed at the World Cup despite playing only three games as the Black Stars bowed out of the tournament.

The attacking midfielder scored two goals and provided an assist in three matches at the World Cup.

His brace against South Korea ensured the Black Stars defeated the Asians in their second Group H game, and in the process became the first Ghanaian to score twice in a World Cup game.

And despite winning Ghana a penalty in the game against Uruguay, captain Andre Ayew missed as Ghana lost 2-0 to the South Americans.