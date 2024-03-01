Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus leads most successful dribbles chart in the EPL

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus is leading the table for the most successful dribbles in the English Premier League.

The Ghana international, who moved to the English topflight last summer, wasted no time in settling, starring in the Hammers 2023/24 season alongside Jarrod Bowen.

Kudus has already scored six goals and provided three assists in the ongoing campaign and with the season at the business end, the 23-year-old chalked another remarkable feat.

The former Ajax player sits top of the dribblers table in England with 66 successful take ons, ahead of fellow summer arrival Jeremy Doku, who is second on the list with 62 dribbles.

Behind Doku is Matheus Cunha of Wolverhampton Wanderers with 52 dribbles and in fourth and fifth places are Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogene and Ross Barkley.

Although Kudus spent time at the Africa Cup of Nations in January, he still remains the top dribbler in the league.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate is already a target of Arsenal and Newcastle United ahead of the summer transfer window.