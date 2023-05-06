Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus makes injury comeback in Ajax's draw against AZ Alkmaar

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus made a return to action in Ajax's Eredivisie game against AZ Alkmaar at the Johan Cryuff Arena on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has been out for almost a month following an injury he picked while playing in the semi-final of the KNVB Cup against Feyenoord.

Kudus played 45 minutes and was replaced by Owen Wijndal after the break.

Meanwhile, Ajax's struggles continued as they laboured to a goalless draw in front of their fans, and it looks like they are completely out of the title race with Feyenoord and PSV in charge at the moment.

Ajax are ten points behind leaders Feyenoord, who have a game in hand, with four matches remaining to end the season.

Kudus, however, could leave Ajax in the summer transfer window with Arsenal and Manchester United interested in his services.

The Ghana international has scored 18 goals and provided five assists across all competitions for the Dutch giants.