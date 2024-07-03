Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus models in new West Ham jersey

Mohammed Kudus joined his West Ham United teammates as the London club unveiled their new jerseys ahead of the upcoming season.

Inspired by the success of the team in the sixties, the Hammers' new jersey was designed to pay tribute to the squad that handed West Ham their first taste of glory.

The home kit has the traditional Claret and Blue colours of West Ham with the name of the club's sponsor boldly written on the front of the shirt.

Kudus was joined by Bowen, Alphonso Areola and other teammates to outdoor the new kits.

The Ghana international joined West Ham United last summer from Ajax and has instantly become a fan favourite following an outstanding first year at the club.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate scored 14 goals and delivered six assists across all competitions for the Hammers.

Kudus has been on the radar of several clubs across Europe including English giants Liverpool. Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia were also linked with the Ghanaian ace.