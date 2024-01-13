Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus named SWAG Sports Personality of the Year

West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been adjudged the Sports Personality of the Year at the Sports Writers Association of Ghana awards.

The red-hot attacking midfielder has been in sensational form for the last two years, earning a move to the Premier League from Ajax Amsterdam.

Kudus was Ghana's best player at the FIFA World Cup, scoring two goals and providing an assist in three matches.

He also helped the Black Stars qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where he is expected to lead the country to success.

Apart from the Sports Personality of the Year award, Kudus was also named Footballer of the Year (Foreign).

Kudus is currently preparing with the Black Stars ahead of their AFCON group B opener against Cape Verde on Sunday at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.