Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus' ranked 50th most valuable player in the World

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has seen his value increase significantly since joining Premier League side West Ham in the summer window.

According to CIES Football Observatory, Kudus' current value stands at â‚¬93.8 million, making him the 50th most valuable football player in the world.

Kudus, who was signed from Dutch giants Ajax for â‚¬44.5 million, has quickly established himself as a key player for West Ham with 10 goals in all competitions. His dynamic performances have impressed fans and pundits alike, leading to a significant increase in his value.

The list of most valuable players, compiled by CIES Football Observatory, is topped by Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham, who has a price tag of 267.5 million euros. Erling Haaland and Vinicius Jnr follow closely behind.

Kudus' impressive rise in value is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft. At just 23 years old, he still has plenty of room for growth and development, and it will be interesting to see how his value evolves in the coming years.

West Ham United fans are delighted to have such a talented player on their books, and they will be hoping that he continues to shine for the club in the years to come. With his current form and potential for growth, it's clear that Kudus is a player to watch in the world of football.