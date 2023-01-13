Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus resumes training after short illness

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has resumed training after recovering from a short illness.

The 22-year-old reportedly suffered from a flu that affected the Ajax camp, missing the last two games.

Kudus was absent in the 1-1 draw against NEC Nijmegen before missing the KNVB Cup clash against Den Bosch.

However, the Ghana international is expected to be available for the Eredivisie match against FC Twente on Saturday.

The former FC Nordsjaelland star has been in devastating form for club and country, finishing the first half of the season as the club's top scorer with ten goals across all competition.

Ajax missed the Ghanaian midfielder during the game against NEC and his return is expected to hand them the boost needed to challenge for the title.

Meanwhile, some big clubs in Europe are showing interest in the midfielder with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool set to price him away from Ajax.

Erik ten Hag of Manchester United is reportedly interested in bringing Kudus to England.