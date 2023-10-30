Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus reveals his preferred position

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has shared his preferred playing position, stating that he feels most comfortable in the No.10 role as an attacking midfielder.

Kudus, 23, has played in various positions throughout his club career, including on the flanks. However, he expressed his preference for the central attacking role while acknowledging his willingness to adapt to other positions for the benefit of the team.

In an interview with West Ham media, Kudus said, "The expectation in myself is there. Everyone expects from me because I know myself better than anybody else. I think my best position is as the No.10, as the attacking midfielder, but as a team player, when I find myself on the right side, then I just want to do my best for the team."

Kudus made his first Premier League start for West Ham United on Sunday, but his team suffered a 1-0 defeat against Everton. Despite the loss, he remained focused on improving and said, "It was very disappointing. We want to win every game, but it’s done now, and we need to focus on the next game."

"From the start of the game, we knew we were playing against a very compact team. We knew we would have to do more to create a lot of chances, but we didn’t manage to do that. If you don’t score, then you need to not concede, but we didn’t do that today. We need to learn from that and focus on our next game," he added.

Since joining West Ham from Ajax during the summer, Kudus has scored three goals and is eager to contribute to his team's success in the Premier League.