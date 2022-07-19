Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus scores again for Ajax in pre-season

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus scored for Ajax for the second time in pre-season.

Kudus scored a header as Ajax defeated 3-2 RB Salzburg on Tuesday evening in the Dutch club's first match since arriving in Austria for a tour.

It was his second preseason goal, indicating his readiness for the new season. The 21-year-old scored in Ajax's 1-1 draw with KAS Eupen last Friday.

Kudus joined Ajax pre-season early this month and is looking forward to playing an important role for the club under new manager Alfred Schreuder.

Despite his injuries during the 2021/22 football season, Kudus proved his worth for his team anytime he was fit and had the chance to play.

In the end, he contributed to helping Ajax to finish the season as champions of the Dutch Eredivisie.

He made 25 appearances in all competitions for his club last season, scoring six goals and providing one assist in the process.