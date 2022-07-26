Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus scores spectacular goal to add to his pre-season tally

Mohammed Kudus is absolutely ready for the 2022/23 season, based on his pre-season form for Ajax.

The Ghana midfielder scored again, this time a spectacular strike, as Ajax defeated Shaktar Donestk 3-1 in a pre-season friendly match played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Tuesday evening.

Kudus took a pass from Dutch-born Ghanaian Brian Brobbey, went past his marker, and bent the ball into the net with his weaker right foot.

It was his third goal of the preseason, following two goals against Salzburg and Eupen in the space of four days. All three goals have come in 114 minutes.

Pre-season goals are rarely celebrated by players, but a visibly elated Kudus did celebrate his. The fans chanted his name, and the Ajax bench applauded him for his brilliant technique.

Kudus is pumped up for the upcoming season, which begins in August. He wants to be more involved this season after only playing a minor role due to injury last season.

The 21-year-old has made a strong strong case for himself under new manager Alfred Schreuder, who has been impressed by the former Nordsjaelland player's form.

Kudus made 16 appearances and contributed two goals last season, but based on his pre-season form, these numbers are likely to improve in the coming season.

He wants to be in peak condition for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he is expected to play a key role for Ghana.