Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus set for 'dream' English Premier League debut against Luton Town

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus could make his English Premier League debut on Friday as West Ham travel to play Luton Town.

The attacking midfielder has been named in the squad for the trip to Luton and he is expected to make an appearance at the home of the newcomers.

Kudus signed a five-year deal to join the Hammers in the transfer window from Ajax Amsterdam.

The former FC Nordsjaelland attacker trained throughout the week and manager David Moyes has been impressed with the Ghanaian.

Meanwhile, Kudus insists he has been dreaming of playing in the English Premier League.

“I’ve been dreaming to play in a league like this since I was a kid,” Kudus told whufc.com.

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment and I’m so happy to be here. But it doesn’t stop here, I want to keep going.

“I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that’s what football is all about. I’m just here to do my best and help the team. I’m really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can’t wait to get started.”