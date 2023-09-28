Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus voted Man of the Match in West Ham's EFL Cup win against Lincoln City

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been voted the Man of the Match in West Ham United's victory over Lincoln City in the EFL Cup.

The 23-year-old bossed the flanks as the Hammers advanced to the next stage of the competition with a 1-0 win in Lincoln.

Tomas Soucek netted the only goal of the game in the second half for the Premier League side.

Kudus beat competition from goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Soucek to win his second Man of the Match award at West Ham.

The former Ajax midfielder is enjoying a positive start to his career in London, having already netted two goals in five appearances for the club.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate is expected to make his first EPL star for the Hammers when they host Sheffield United on Saturday.