Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso dropped from KAS Eupen squad against Seraing

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso seems to be struggling for game time at KAS Eupen after he was dropped for the away game against RFC Seraing.

The 32-year-old has nit featured for KAS in their last three matches and the reason for his absence is yet to be revealed.

Before the World Cup in Qatar, which he missed, the former Deportivo Alaves star was not involved in action over personal reason.

He was also not named in the matchday squad for the game against Seraing following the resumption of the Belgium First Division A league.

Wakaso is on loan from Chinese Super League side Shenzen FC.

The Ghana international was recently in the news over his move from Elche to Villareal, where his former employers were acquitted for their role in his departure.

Wakaso previously played for Villareal, Celtic, Anzhi Makachakala, Deportivo Alaves and Jiangsu Suning.