Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso excited to meet Villareal legend Santi Carzola

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso was full of excitement after meeting his former teammate at Villareal Santi Carzola.

The two met after Deportivo Alaves' comeback win over the yellow submarines in La Liga on Sunday.

The Ghana international who began his career in Spain at Villareal has always been inspired by the Spanish midfielder and took to twitter to express his joy on meeting him.

He posted,"Was nice meeting you at the same time played against you @ 19SCazorla maximum respect."

Wakaso saw 90 minutes of action as Borja Baston's final minute strike handed Alaves victory at the Mendizorratta.

Gerald Moreno had earlier put Villareal in the lead just ten minutes into the game before Jonathan Calleri pulled level in the 51st minute for the home side.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 29, 2018