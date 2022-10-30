GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 30 October 2022
Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso features in six-goal thriller between KAS Eupen and Anderlecht

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso was in action for KAS Eupen for the fourth game running as they engaged Anderlecht in a thrilling encounter at Lotto Park. 

The hardworking midfielder lasted only 45 minutes as KAS Eupen suffered a 4-2 defeat to the Belgium giants.

KAS Eupen manager Bernd Storck replaced the ex-Villareal man following an early caution in the match. Regan Charles-Cook came on for the Ghanaian in the 46th minute.

Meanwhile, compatriot Francis Amuzu broke the deadlock with a 14th minute strike before Lior Rafaelov doubled the lead five minutes later.

Wesley Hoedt's own goal halved the deficit at the stroke of half time.

But the hosts returned from the break even stronger as Rafaelov netted his second of the game, before Stef Peeters reduced the deficit to 3-2.

Majeed Ashimeru rubbed salt on KAS Eupen's injury by creating the fourth which was converted by Anouar El Hadj.

 

