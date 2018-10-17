Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso joins Alaves training after international duty

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has rejoined group training at Deportivo Alaves after international assignment.

The midfielder, who returned to Spain on Monday trained alone on Tuesday but rejoined the group on Wednesday ahead of Alaves' trip to Celta Vigo on Friday.

The Black Stars midfielder was one of the earliest to return from international duty.

"Wakaso Mubarak was the first of the internationals to rejoin the albiazul work routine."

"The Ghanaian appeared yesterday in Ibaia, where he made a specific work routine apart from his colleagues. Today, Wednesday, the babazorro midfielder has already worked normally with the rest of the group," a statement on the Deportivo Alaves' website read.

The former Las Palmas midfielder has been a key member of the Alaves team this season helping the club to 8th on the table two points adrift of leaders Sevilla.