Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso ready for Deportivo Alaves' La Liga clash with Leganes

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has dispelled doubts about his left shoulder injury and will be available when Deportivo Alaves travel to face Leganes in Spanish La Liga on Friday.

The 28-year-old has been declared fit after missing Alaves victory over Huesca before the international break.

Wakaso was the first Alaves player to return to Vitoria after the international break, where he helped Ghana boost their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification chances with a 2-0 victory over Ethiopia.

His availability is a boost for Alaves, who had only two midfielders - Manu García and Brasanac - remaining due to a host of injuries.

Wakaso has contributed greatly to Alaves surprise rise in the top-flight this season.

The club are fourth just a point behind leaders Barcelona and three points above Real Madrid.