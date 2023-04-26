Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso to leave KAS Eupen at the end of the season

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso will leave Belgium outfit KAS Eupen at the end of the season.

The player who is on loan from Chinese side Shenzen FC is expected to return to his parent club after an unfruitful spell.

The ex-Deportivo Alaves midfielder played ten games across all competitions for the struggling Belgium club.

The 32-year-old arrived in Belgium in September last year but will rejoin Sehenzen as the Chinese Super League begins for the 2023 season.

The Chinese Super League champion with the defunct Jiangsu Suning has one-and-a-half year left on his contract at Shenzen.

Wakaso enjoyed most of his career in Spain, where he played for Villareal, Elche, Espanyol and Las Palmas.