Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso to undergo surgery on fractured hand

Deportivo Alaves have confirmed their midfielder Mubarak Wakaso will need surgery after he fractured his right-hand this past weekend.

The surgery will be done on Tuesday in Spain.

The Ghanaian suffered the fracture while in action for Alaves in their 4-2 defeat at the hands of Osasuna in La Liga on Sunday.

His return date will be communicated after the surgery, however, he is expected to be ruled out of Ghana's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this month.

Wakaso is part of the 23-man squad invited by coach Kwesi Appiah for the games against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

The 29-year-old has been very consistent this season, featuring in all 11 league games.