Ghana midfielder Musah Mohammed dreams of Atletico Madrid move, says playing style fits La Liga giants

Ghanaian midfielder Musah Mohammed has revealed a strong ambition to play for Spanish giants AtlÃ©tico Madrid, describing the club as an ideal destination that suits his footballing style.

The 23-year-old, who currently plies his trade with Bodrum FK in Turkey, shared his admiration for the Rojiblancos in an interview with Joy Sports, stating his belief that he would excel in Diego Simeone’s system.

Mohammed, who played a key role for Bodrum in their maiden Turkish Super Lig campaign last season, says he is preparing himself for a step up.

"I'm looking forward to seeing myself in one of the big leagues and also one of the big clubs,” he said. “Let me say England and Spain.

"In Spain, the club I would say is Atletico Madrid, and if you go to England, I would say Aston Villa. I watch them [Atletico Madrid] a lot, and my style of play is kind of matched to their style."

Born in Nkawkaw, Mohammed began his football development with Ghanaian lower-tier side Bectero before relocating to Turkey.

He trialled with top clubs including Fenerbahce and Besiktas before launching his professional career at Ankaraspor. He later joined EyÃ¼pspor before signing for Bodrum.

Last season, he featured in 25 league games and provided four assists, establishing himself as one of Bodrum's standout performers.