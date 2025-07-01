Ghana midfielder Musah Mohammed set to leave Turkish side Bodrum

Ghanaian midfielder Musah Mohammed is expected to leave Turkish club Bodrum FK following their relegation from the Turkish Super Lig.

The 23-year-old is now targeting a move that will keep him competing in a top-tier league after a strong debut campaign at the highest level.

Mohammed made 25 league appearances for Bodrum in the 2024/25 season and recorded four assists, standing out as one of the club’s most consistent performers.

However, despite his contributions, the team failed to maintain their place in the Super Lig.

Joy Sports reports that Bulgarian champions Ludogorets have expressed a keen interest in securing the services of the dynamic midfielder.

Meanwhile, GÃ¶ztepeâ€”who remain in the Turkish top flightâ€”are also keeping tabs on his availability.

Sources suggest a decision is likely in the coming days, with the player hoping to join his next club before pre-season begins.

Mohammed began his football journey with Ghanaian lower-division side Bectero before moving to Turkey, where he trialled with top clubs including Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

He eventually began his professional career with Ankaraspor, later featuring for EyÃ¼pspor, and then joined Bodrum, where he impressed in his first season in the Super Lig.

His next move is expected to shape the trajectory of a career that continues to gain momentum in European football.