Ghana midfielder Nana Ampomah on target as Wasland-Beveren beat Mouscron in Belgium

Ghana midfielder Nana Opoku Ampomah continued his explosive start to the season by scoring in Wasland-Beveren's win over Mouscron in the Belgium Jupiler league.

Ampomah netted in the 74th minute as the Beveren-based club claimed a convincing 3-0 victory away at Stade Me Canonnier.

The 22-year-old secured the win with third goal after Vellios and Schryvers had given Beveren a 2-0 lead.

The goal was Ampomah's fifth in eight games this season, making him the club's top scorer.

His five goal also makes him fifth best scorer in the topflight this season.

Ampomah has been capped three times by Ghana under head coach Kwesi Appiah.