Ghana midfielder Prince Buaben envisages bright future at Falkirk FC

Ghana midfielder Prince Buaben has predicted a bright future for Falkirk FC after joining the club until January.

Buaben joined the Bairns as a free agent after exiting Hearts of Midlothian last term.

The midfielder has been training with his new team-mates for the past week, working on his fitness with an aim of being match sharp and taking part competitively once league football returns from the international break.

He said: “The team is in a low league position right now, and the supporters are upset. We understand that.

“But the team has been working so hard. It’s been amazing since I came in.

“Football is a strange place sometimes where you can work really hard but not get the rewards – but I am certain it will come.

“The guys work so so hard in training but it hasn’t really happened in games so far.