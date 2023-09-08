Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed admits bad performance despite victory over CAR

Black Stars midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has admitted that he played poorly in their match against the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana secured a 2-1 win over their opponents at the Baba Yara Stadium despite conceding first in the 25th minute.

Through Mohammed Kudus who scored a freekick and Ernest Nuamah who climbed off the bench to score the winner as Ghana sealed its place in the next AFCON to be held in Ivory Coast.

Reacting after the game, Salis Abdul Samed who lasted the full throttle of the game, said that he played poorly which affected the overall performance of the team. He is, however, hopeful the team will improve in their subsequent assignments.

"A bad game from me yesterday, but we made a good achievement together. We're going to work and improve on our way to the Africa Cup of Nations," he posted on Twitter.

Ghana finished on top of group E with 12 points and are through to the tournament alongside Angola who finished second with nine points after drawing 0-0 with Madagascar on Thursday.