Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed apologises for red card incident in RC Lens' defeat

Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has issued an apology to RC Lens after he received his first-ever red card in the French Ligue 1, which resulted in their 3-1 defeat to Paris Saint Germain on Saturday.

The Black Stars player was sent off after just 19 minutes following a dangerous tackle on Achraf Hakimi, which left Lens with 10 players for the rest of the game.

Despite a bright start, Lens struggled to match the attacking prowess of PSG, who took control of the game and scored three goals before Lens managed to get a consolation goal in the second half.

Black Stars midfielder Salis Abdul Samed was sent off in the 19th minute for this tackle on Moroccan Achraf Hakimi of PSG in French Ligue 1. pic.twitter.com/wa3n4D1xgs — Direct 2 News Hub (@Direct2NewsHub) April 15, 2023

After the game, Salis took to social media to express his regret over the incident and apologize to his team and Hakimi for his mistake.

"Very sad to have abandoned the team in this way. I apologize to those I disappointed and to @AchrafHakimi. I had no bad intentions and I really regret, I apologize to all Lensois 🙏🏿" he tweeted.