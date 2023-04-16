GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed apologises for red card incident in RC Lens' defeat

Published on: 16 April 2023
Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed apologises for red card incident in RC Lens' defeat

Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has issued an apology to RC Lens after he received his first-ever red card in the French Ligue 1, which resulted in their 3-1 defeat to Paris Saint Germain on Saturday.

The Black Stars player was sent off after just 19 minutes following a dangerous tackle on Achraf Hakimi, which left Lens with 10 players for the rest of the game.

Despite a bright start, Lens struggled to match the attacking prowess of PSG, who took control of the game and scored three goals before Lens managed to get a consolation goal in the second half.

 

After the game, Salis took to social media to express his regret over the incident and apologize to his team and Hakimi for his mistake.

"Very sad to have abandoned the team in this way. I apologize to those I disappointed and to @AchrafHakimi. I had no bad intentions and I really regret, I apologize to all Lensois 🙏🏿" he tweeted.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more