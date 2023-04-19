Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed earns nomination for 2023 Marc Vivien Foe award

Black Stars midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has earned a nomination for this year's Marc Vivien Foé award following his impressive performances for RC Lens in the French Ligue 1.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has been a key part of the Lens team in the 2022-23 campaign after joining from Clermont Foot last summer.

Abdul Samed has made 29 appearances for Lens this season, where he has scored once and assisted another in the France league.

The Black Stars player was rated the 6th best player in Ligue 1 by French sports portal L'Équipe in the early stages of the season where he was ahead of France star Kylian Mbappe on the list.

Also, Abdul Samed was nominated by L'Équipe for the best defensive midfielder award in Ligue 1 in January after becoming an instant hit for Lens.

The Marc Vivien Foé award is an for the best performing African player in Ligue 1 in a particular season with Ivorian midfielder and Lens captain Seko Fofana being last to win it.

Abdul Samed is expected to beat competition from ten other players to scoop the award.

Below are the nominees for the 2023 Marc Vivien Foé award are;

Yunis Abdelhamid - Morocco/Stade Reims Mama Balde - Guinea Bissau/ESTAC Troyes Mohammed Camara - Mali/AS Monaco Habib Diallo - Senegal/RC Strasbourg Seko Fofana - Cote d'Ivoire/RC Lens Achraf Hakimi - Morocco/Paris St. Germain Chancel Mbemba - DR Congo/Olympique Marseille Terem Moffi - Nigeria/OGC Nice Marshall Munetsi - Zimbabwe/Stade Reims Hamari Traoré - Mali/Stade Rennes Abdul Samed Salis - Ghana/RC Lens