Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed impresses on UCL debut as RC Lens draw with Sevilla in Spain

Black Stars midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed produced an outstanding performance on his UEFA Champions League debut to help RC Lens secure an important away point at Sevilla.

Abdul Samed played full throttle as the French outfit shared the spoils in an exciting 1-1 draw at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The Ghana international delivered 29 accurate passes out of 33, won two important tackles and made seven recoveries in the game.

Meanwhile, the hosts started the game brightly after Lucas Ocampos pounced on an Ivan Rakitic assist to give the Europa League winners the lead after nine minutes.

Angelo Fulgini levelled for the visitors in the 29th minute with a fine finish.

Abdul Samed has been a key cog in the Lens team and will be hoping their performance in Europe will inspire them in Ligue 1, after a tough start to the league.

He joined Lens last season from Ligue 1 rivals Clermont Foot, helping them finish second and make a return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in two decades.