Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed misses out on Marc Vivien Foe award in France

Democratic Republic of Congo defender Chancel Mbemba has emerged as the winner of the prestigious Marc Vivien Foe Award beating off competition from Salis Abdul Samed.

The award, named after the late Cameroonian international, is presented to the best African player competing in the French Ligue 1. The jury, comprised of experts in African and French football, cast their votes, with Mbemba receiving the highest number to claim the coveted honor.

Mbemba's remarkable season with Olympique Marseille propelled him to the forefront of contention for the award. The Congolese defender's exceptional performances throughout the 2022-2023 campaign were instrumental in Marseille securing a commendable third-place finish in Ligue 1.

As recognition for his outstanding contributions, Mbemba was named to the Ligue 1 Team of the Season, cementing his status as one of the league's standout players.

However, prior to the announcement, Black Stars midfielder Salis Samed was touted as a huge contender for the prestigious award following his remarkable performances for RC Lens propelling them back into the UEFA Champions League

Despite his commendable efforts and instrumental role in RC Lens' impressive run in the French Ligue 1, Samed fell short of securing the award.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian midfielder gained widespread recognition following his stellar performances with the national team, the Black Stars, during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

His exceptional displays on have seen him maintain his place in the latest Black Stars squad set to face Madagascar on June 18 in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.