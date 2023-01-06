Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed nominated for best midfielder in France

Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has been shortlisted in L'Equip best midfielders in the French Ligue 1 this season.

The Lens midfielder has been added to the list for fans to select its Ligue I Team of the Year.

Salis who moved from Clermont Foot to Lens last summer has been outstanding so far this season.

His performances earned him a call up to the Ghana national team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The center midfielder started all of Ghana's three games at the tournament.

In the Ligue I, Salis has one goal in 17 appearances this season for the French Ligue 1 outfit.

Below are the midfielders nominated for the L'Equip Team of the Year