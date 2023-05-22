Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed reacts after Lens' impressive win over Lorient

Ghana international Salis Abdul Samed has shown excitement following RC Lens' away victory against Lorient in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The Black Stars midfielder started and played the full game as Lens won 3-1 at the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir to keep their title hopes alive behind Paris Saint-Germain.

Lorient took the lead just six minutes into the much-anticipated match, but Lens equalised in the 20th minute through Florian Sotoca. Adrien Thomasson scored the visitors' second goal of the game five minutes later. Seko Fofana scored three minutes before the end of the game to give Lens a 3-1 victory.

Following the game, the midfielder turned to social media to share his delight at his team's triumph.

“We're plotting our path all together 🚀 Happy to be part of this group" he wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CshAMlgNQk0/

With two matches to end the season, Lens trail Paris Saint Germain by eight points as they sit second on the Ligue standings.