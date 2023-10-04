Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed reacts after RC Lens stunned Arsenal in UCL clash

Ghana midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed has shared his excitement after playing a pivotal role in RC Lens' victory over Arsenal in Group B of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The Black Stars player lasted the entire duration as the Ligue 1 outfit came from a goal down to beat the Gunners at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus gave Arsenal an early lead after breaking the deadlock just 14 minutes into the match but the host responded 11 minutes later through Adrien Thomasson.

Elye Wahi, who created the equalizer for Lens, scored the winner after smashing home from a Przemyslaw Frankowsk cross.

"We are Lens. Magical atmosphere, unique evening," an excited Abdul Samed posted on social media moments after the game.

Lens have not extended their unbeaten run to four games after a slow start to the campaign, which saw them battle in the relegation zone of the French league.

Abdul Samed has been in fine form for Lens, who now climb to top of Group B after two games in the UEFA Champions League.