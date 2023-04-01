GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed reacts to Lens win against Rennes

Published on: 01 April 2023
Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed reacts to Lens win against Rennes

 

 

Ghana midfielder Abdul Salis Samed is delighted with Lens win against Rennes in match week 29 of the French Ligue 1.

Lens secured a 1-0 away win at the Roazhon Park to push for a place in the Champions League against Rennes on Saturday.

Lois Openda scored the only goal of the game to win the maximum points.

Franck Haise extended his unbeaten managerial H2H record against Rennes to six games.

Lens have gone above Marseille into second position on the league table after this win.

”Another win in the bag“, Salis reacted in a post.

Abdul Salis Samed has scored one goal with one assist in 27 appearances this season for Lens.

He was part of Ghana’s squad during the international break for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more