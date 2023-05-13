Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed returns to action in Lens victory

Ghana midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed was in action for RC Lens on Friday night after serving his three-match ban following an atrocious tackle on Achraf Hakimi which resulted in a red card a few weeks ago.

The midfielder despite apologising after the incident was suspended for three matches thereby missing RC Lens crucial games against AS Monaco, Toulouse, and Olympique Marseille.

Despite his absence, Lens managed to get victories from the games to continue piling pressure on PSG.

The former Clermont Foot defender was named in the starting eleven and lasted the full throttle to help his team continue in their splendid form as they beat Reims 2-1 despite finishing with 10 men.

Austrian defender of Ghanaian descent Kevin Danso was sent off in the 19th minute but the home side persevered to claim the maximum points.

Balogun gave the visitors the lead in the 23rd minute, but Przemyslaw Frankowski equalized in the 40th minute to tie the game.

Despite the disadvantage, Lens managed to score a second goal in the 55th minute through Seko Fofana to secure a 2-1 comeback victory at the end of 90 minutes.

With the victory, RC Lens are currently only three points behind league leaders PSG, who have a game in hand.