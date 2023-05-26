Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed reveals why he picked RC Lens over other clubs

Ghana international midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has revealed why he chose RC Lens over other clubs who pursued his services during the summer transfer window

After a great season with Clermont Foot, the Black Stars midfielder caught the attention of many European clubs but he opted to play for RC Lens who had only spent two years in the top flight after spending a long time in the lower tiers of French football

Eventually, Samed helped his team achieve European qualification as they lie second on the French Ligue 1 table.

Reacting to his decision he acknowledged the influence of the coach Frank Haise as a factor in his decision while attributing the friendly environment of the club to his success.

“Yes, he [Franck Haise] was the one who called my agents. He was really interested and wanted me to come, so then my agents spoke to the club,” he continued.

“I wanted to come as well, because I felt it was the club that could allow me to improve and move forward, and I liked their style of play. I picked Lens, but there were other clubs interested as well.”

In his maiden season with Lens, Salis has played 31 out of 36 games this season starting in all while he has missed three games due to suspension after a red card against Paris Saint-Germain.