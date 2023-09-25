GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed shares excitement after RC Lens' first Ligue 1 win of the season

Published on: 25 September 2023
Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed shares excitement after RC Lens' first Ligue 1 win of the season

Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed finally breathes a sigh of relief after RC Lens grabbed their first win in Ligue 1 this season. 

Last season's runners-up have struggled in the new campaign, losing four and drawing in six league games this season.

However, after the draw in Sevilla in their UEFA Champions League opener in Spain, the Red and Yellows found their form as they came from a goal down to beat Toulouse on Sunday.

"Successful service. We are happy to offer you this first victory," wrote Abdul Samed on social media.

Meanwhile, in an exciting encounter at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Ceasar Gelabert gave the visitors the lead in the 33rd minute.

Wesley Said netted at the stroke of half-time to level the scores before Morgan Guilavogu scored the winner with six minutes remaining.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more