GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed suspended for Strasbourg game  

Published on: 06 January 2023
Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed suspended for Strasbourg game  

Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed is suspended for Strasbourg's game on January 18, 2023 in the French Ligue 1.

The 22-year-old recorded his third yellow card of the season and will miss the game.

As a result he will serve a one-match domestic ban which rules him out of the game against Starsbourg.

Salis Abdul Samed will be available for the Cup game against  Linas-Montlhéry in the Coupe de France on Saturday January 7, 2023 at the  in Bondoufle.

 

 

the Ghanaian international midfielder will be available for the 32nd final of the Coupe de France on Saturday in Bondoufle against Linas-Montlhéry

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more