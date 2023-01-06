Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed suspended for Strasbourg game  

Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed is suspended for Strasbourg's game on January 18, 2023 in the French Ligue 1.

The 22-year-old recorded his third yellow card of the season and will miss the game.

As a result he will serve a one-match domestic ban which rules him out of the game against Starsbourg.

Salis Abdul Samed will be available for the Cup game against Linas-Montlhéry in the Coupe de France on Saturday January 7, 2023 at the in Bondoufle.

