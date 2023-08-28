Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed sustains injury in Lens defeat to PSG

Black Stars midfielder Salis Abdul Samed picked up an injury during Lens' French Ligue 1 match against Paris Saint Germain over the weekend.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder sprained his ankle during RC Lens’ 3-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the French Ligue 1 clash at Parc des Princes on Saturday. He missed the second half of the game, and Stijn Spierings took his place on the field.

RC Lens coach Franck Haise confirmed in a post-game interview that the Ghanaian player had a sprained ankle and would undergo further assessment in the coming days.

“In his case [Salis Abdul Samed], he does have a sprain. I’m uncertain about the severity at this point, but I know it originated from the incident at the outset,” Haise stated.

Due to the injury, the former Clermont Foot midfielder may miss his team's next league game against Monaco as well as Ghana's crucial match in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Central African Republic.

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton would have to assess Salis' situation before making a decision on his final squad which is expected to be named soon.