Published on: 03 October 2023
Ghana midfielder Salis Samed helps Lens stun Arsenal in Champions League
Abdul Salis Samed celebrates with his teammates the famous win over Arsenal.

Ghana midfielder Salis Samed played a pivotal role in Lens' stunning 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Samed, who featured for the entire 90 minutes of the match, put in a commendable performance, winning 5 out of 7 ground duels and making a crucial interception during the game. He had a total of 29 touches throughout the match.

Lens secured the victory with a goal from Elye Wahi, who scored with a first-time finish into the bottom left corner after a cross from Przemyslaw Frankowski in the 69th minute.

Arsenal had taken an early lead in the game when Gabriel Jesus scored in the 14th minute after a through-ball from Bukayo Saka. However, Lens equalised just 11 minutes later when Adrien Thomasson curled a superb finish into the far corner.

The defeat marked Arsenal's first loss of the season and comes ahead of a crucial Premier League clash with Manchester City. In addition to the loss, England forward Bukayo Saka also went off injured after just 33 minutes.

Lens' victory propelled them to the top of Group B with four points, while Arsenal currently sit in second place with three points.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta decided against using midfielder Thomas Partey, who returned to training just before the game after almost a month on the sidelines due to injury.

