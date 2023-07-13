Ghana midfielder Salis Samed returns to RC Lens for pre-season training

Ghana midfielder Abdul Salis Samed has rejoined his teammates at RC Lens for pre-season training ahead of the upcoming season.

Samed, who had a successful debut season with the French club, reported to training on Thursday, July 13, ready to kickstart preparations for the new campaign.

The 23-year-old midfielder looked energetic and enthusiastic during the training sessions, visibly enjoying the camaraderie with his teammates.

Samed took to social media to express his excitement about being back at the club after the off-season break, sharing some pictures from the pre-season training.

ℍ𝕖𝕣𝕖 𝕨𝕖 𝕘𝕠 𝕒𝕘𝕒𝕚𝕟 ▶️

Happy to be back 🔴🟡 @RCLens pic.twitter.com/ByvjsUY20e — Abdul Samed 🇬🇭⚽️ (@AbdulSamedSali) July 13, 2023

Samed joined RC Lens last summer from fellow French Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot, and he made an immediate impact in his debut season.

He showcased his skills and emerged as one of the top midfielders in the division. Throughout the season, Samed made 33 appearances, contributing with one goal and one assist.

His impressive performances on the pitch have raised expectations for the upcoming season, and RC Lens will be relying on Samed's midfield prowess to continue their success. His technical abilities and contributions to the team's gameplay will be crucial as they aim to achieve their goals.