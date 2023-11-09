Ghana midfielder Samed Abdul Salis reacts after RC Lens' defeat to PSV

Ghanaian midfielder Samed Abdul Salis has urged his teammates to quickly bounce back from the defeat to PSV in the UEFA Champions League.

Luuk De Jong's early strike secured victory for the Dutch giants, and they are now on the same points as Lens, battling for second place in Group B.

Salis played the entire duration of the game and remains hopeful the Ligue 1 side could progress from the group.

"Not the result we wanted. We quickly return to battle," he wrote on X after the game.

Lens will host Sevilla and travel to England to play Arsenal in their final two games of the group.

Meanwhile, the Red and Yellows are 12 points behind league leaders OGC Nice in the French league.

The 24-year-old is expected to make Ghana's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros Islands.