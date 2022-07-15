Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari opens up on how Jose Mourinho convinced him to join Inter Milan

Ghana legend Sulley Muntari has revealed how swift his transfer from Portsmouth to Inter Milan happened.

The Hearts of Oak midfielder had won the FA Cup with Portsmouth in 2008 and it was during that summer that he had a call form Mourinho to join Inter.

According Muntari everything happened fast.

"I had returned from training and I was home and he called my phone and said it's me Mourinho," Muntari told GTV Sports Plus.

"He said how are you? And I replied I am good. He then asked, do you want to play for me? I said yes, and he said okay, I will see you in Milano.

"We (Muntari and his agent) parked our bags and I flew to Milan and then I signed and that was it."

The legendary Ghanaian footballer enjoyed success with Jose Mourinho, with the duo winning the treble in 2010.

Muntari featured as Inter beat Bayern Munich to win the UEFA Champions League that year.