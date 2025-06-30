Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey becomes free agent as contract with Arsenal expires TODAY

Ghana international Thomas Partey has become a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Arsenal on June 30, 2025, bringing an end to his five-year spell at the London-based club.

The Black Stars midfielder joined the Gunners in summer 2020 on a five-year deal, making 167 appearances and scoring nine goals across the period.

Partey made 52 appearances for the Gunners last season, scoring four goals and providing three assists across competitions, his highest by a considerable margin since his arrival at the club.

He contributed significantly as the Gunners made a return to the UEFA Champions League after a long-term absence.

Despite initial contract renewal talks, the former Atletico Madrid star failed to reach an agreement with the Gunners over a new deal. The experienced midfielder now leaves Arsenal as a free agent and is expected to find himself a new club before the commencement of the new season.

Meanwhile, the Ghana international has attracted significant interest from several clubs having established himself as a top player in Europe.

Partey is subject of interest for Spanish giants Barcelona, who are keen to add the experienced midfielder to their ranks for the 2025/26 football campaign. Meanwhile, Italian outfit Juventus and clubs in the Saudi Arabia are reportedly interested in the midfielder.

The Black Stars midfielder returned to England last week after a short holidays in Ghana. He is expected to make a decision about his future in the coming days.