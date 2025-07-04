Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey charged with rape and sexual assault

Former Arsenal and Ghana international midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The 32-year-old, who resides in Hertfordshire, is accused of committing the offences between 2021 and 2022. Two of the rape charges relate to one woman, while three others involve a second woman. The sexual assault charge involves a third woman.

Partey is expected to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on 5 August.

His arrest comes shortly after his departure from Arsenal following the expiration of his contract. The midfielder, who joined the London club from AtlÃ©tico Madrid in 2020, had been linked with moves to clubs including Juventus, Barcelona, and FenerbahÃ§e.

Partey played over 100 matches for Arsenal and has been a key figure in Ghana’s national team over the years.