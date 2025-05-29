Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey close to penning new Arsenal deal

Ghana international Thomas Partey is on the verge of signing a new deal with Premier League giants, Arsenal.

Partey’s contract with the Gunners runs out on June 30, having joined the side in 2020 from Atletico Madrid on a five-year deal.

The Black Stars midfielder was a standout performer for Arsenal in the recently concluded campaign despite concerns over his injury records in recent years.

For this season, Partey has remained fit and delivered an impressive performance for the Gunners, who finished second in the Premier League and played in the Champions League semifinals.

Partey played 51 games this campaign, the most games he has played for Arsenal in a season after enduring an injury-riddled time at the London club, scoring four goals to his credit.

With manager Mikel Arteta approving Partey’s contract extension, the midfielder is set to sign a new deal for the Gunners in the coming days.

Partey's contract renewal are being sorted out, and expected to be completed within the next days.

The midfielder has made a total of 188 appearances for Arsenal in his career, scoring six goals and serving twelve assists across the period since his arrival in 2020.