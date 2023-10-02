Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey delighted to return to Arsenal training

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey expressed his delight at returning to training with Arsenal on Monday.

Partey's return to Arsenal's training session raises hopes of his imminent comeback to the pitch, just in time for the Gunners' Champions League Group B clash against RC Lens on Tuesday night.

Partey had been sidelined due to a groin injury suffered just before last month's international break. His absence was keenly felt as Arsenal navigated through several key fixtures, including a notable 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

The injury had forced him to miss subsequent matches against Everton, PSV Eindhoven, Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford, and Bournemouth. However, his return to training suggests that he is nearing full fitness.

"Feels great to be back again," the midfielder shared on social media.

While it remains uncertain whether Partey will be named in the squad for the Arsenal team travelling to France, his potential availability for selection is a significant boost for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. This is especially crucial with a high-stakes Premier League showdown against Manchester City looming on the horizon next Sunday.