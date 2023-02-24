Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey expected to be fit for Arsenal's trip to Leicester City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will assess Thomas Partey's level of fitness before the trip to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has been out since suffering a muscle problem before the game against Manchester City at the Emirates.

Partey missed last week's hard-fought win at Aston Villa but Arteta remains confident ahead of the clash against the Foxes.

"Not a lot of changes. The question mark is on Thomas. He hasn’t trained much but it looks like he could be available, so let’s see how he trains today," he said in a pre-match interview.

"Yeah, he’s a really important player for us, who we missed in the last few games. Hopefully he can be available,' he added.

Arsenal are chasing a first league title in 19 years.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been drawn against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League last 16.