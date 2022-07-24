Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey helps Arsenal continue strong pre-season form with 4-0 thumping of Chelsea

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey was involved as Arsenal impressively beat Chelsea to continue their strong pre-season form in the US.

The Gunners won 4-0 in Orlando, Florida., with the Black Stars' deputy captain playing a key role for Mikel Arteta's team.

Arsenal have now scored 19 goals in pre-season, with £45 million summer signing Gabriel Jesus scoring after only 15 minutes.

Martin Odegaard doubled Arsenal's lead in the first half, before Bukayo Saka made it 3-0 after the break and Albert Sambi Lokonga added a fourth in stoppage time.

Partey is in excellent form heading into the new season, which is great news for Arsenal, who are aiming for a top-four finish.

Arsenal narrowly missed out on securing Champions League football in 2021/22, which can be attributed to Partey's absence due to injury at a critical stage of the season.

Partey was an intimidating presence in Saturday's game, and he improved as the game progressed.

There were a couple of sloppy errors in possession, but the Ghanaian was pretty tidy overall and he ignited the sequence for Arsenal’s second goal.