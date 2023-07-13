Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey impresses in Arsenal's pre-season friendly

Thomas Partey showcased his skills on Thursday as he featured in Arsenal drew 1-1 with German side Nurnberg in a pre-season friendly.

Despite reported interest from other clubs, Partey reported to his club for pre-season training a week ago and has been working hard with his teammates, as evident in the match against Nurnberg.

The Black Stars deputy captain started in midfield for Arsenal and dominated in the first half, contributing to Arsenal taking a 1-0 lead.

The goal came in the 7th minute when Bukayo Saka found the back of the net after an assist from Ben White.

In the second half, Partey and several other players were substituted, and the dynamic of the game shifted. Nurnberg managed to equalise through Kanji Okunuki in the 63rd minute, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

The talented midfielder, who has one year remaining on his Arsenal contract, has been the subject of transfer speculation, with clubs from Saudi Arabia and Juventus reportedly considering a move for him.

Despite the rumours, Partey has shown commitment to Arsenal by participating in pre-season training and featuring in the friendly match.

Partey joined Arsenal in 2020 and made a significant impact during last season's campaign. His contributions played a crucial role in Arsenal's impressive performances, which saw them come close to clinching the Premier League title.

As the pre-season progresses, Partey will be looking to continue his strong form and build on his performances from last season. Arsenal fans will be eagerly watching his progress and hoping that he remains a key figure in the team's ambitions.